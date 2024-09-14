Partly Cloudy 75°

Did You Lose A Giant Snake At Canton Landmark? Police Want A Word

Police in Connecticut are asking for the public's help to track down the people who left a ball python at a reservoir in Hartford County. 

This ball python was left at Nepaug Reservoir off Route 202 in Canton on Friday, Sept. 13. 

Photo Credit: Burlington and Canton Animal Control
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Video from the Nepaug Reservoir off Route 202 in Canton showed several people dumping the snake and running away just before 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, Burlington and Canton Animal Control said in a Facebook post. There are several popular hiking and biking trails near the reservoir. 

The snake was listed as "young," but was still much too large for this reporter's liking. 

Police took the python into custody and are keeping it safe. Anyone with information on how the snake ended up at the reservoir or if you know someone who had a young ball python but suspiciously doesn't anymore, are asked to call 860-960-6600. 

You can remain anonymous. 

