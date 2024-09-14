Did You Lose A Giant Snake At Canton Landmark? Police Want A Word

Video from the Nepaug Reservoir off Route 202 in Canton showed several people dumping the snake and running away just before 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, Burlington and Canton Animal Control said in a Facebook post. There are several popular hiking and biking trails near the reservoir.

The snake was listed as "young," but was still much too large for this reporter's liking.

Police took the python into custody and are keeping it safe. Anyone with information on how the snake ended up at the reservoir or if you know someone who had a young ball python but suspiciously doesn't anymore, are asked to call 860-960-6600.

You can remain anonymous.

