Toothpaste Heir’s Sharon Mansion, Once Home To Arena Rock Hitmaker, Hits Market for $7.5M

Known as Filston, the 12,000-square-foot Neoclassical estate in Sharon is a time capsule of turn-of-the-century elegance. Designed by renowned architect William Cromwell Jr., the $7.5 million property blends old-world European styles into one stunning showpiece. Think Italianate Renaissance, French Empire, and Palladian flair — all meticulously preserved for more than a century.

Construction began in 1903 and was finished three years later on the 138 Amenia Road estate. Romulus “Rome” Riggs Cogate, an heir to the Colgate fortune, commissioned the mansion and played an active role in its design, according to a profile by Francis York.

Ownership changed hands in the 1930s to a shipping magnate and later to songwriter Paul Leka, best known for the stadium rock hit “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye,” York reported.

The current owners purchased Filston in 2014 and have since invested millions in restoring its historic grandeur.

Set on 106 acres of rolling hills, mature forests, and scenic equestrian trails, the estate offers a rare mix of space, history, and luxury. The grounds, designed by landscape architect Edward Hamilton Bell, feel more like a private park than a backyard.

Inside, the mansion features nine bedrooms, five full bathrooms, eight fireplaces, a library, and three powder rooms. Every original detail has been lovingly maintained, showcasing impeccable craftsmanship throughout.

It’s not just the main house that draws attention. A 5,700-square-foot, three-story carriage house adds extra space for guests, events, or even a private residence.

Recent upgrades bring the home into the modern era. The entire electrical system was replaced, with underground power lines installed from the road for better reliability and aesthetics. The landscape was revitalized, with original trails reopened and mature trees treated to ensure their longevity. Other enhancements include a commercial-grade generator, a new propane furnace, and updated plumbing.

Whoever purchases this home will receive privacy, prestige, and a tangible link to Connecticut’s storied past.

This isn’t just a home. It’s history.

For more information on Filston, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Canaan-Sharon-Kent and receive free news updates.