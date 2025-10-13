Shea Cassidy-Teti was identified as the victim of the accident on Amenia Union Road near Golf Drive in Sharon around 3:05 p.m., Connecticut State Police said.

A 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, driven by a 63-year-old Salisbury man was heading north when it veered into the southbound lane and shoulder, left the roadway, then struck a tree and home, police said.

The driver was airlifted to Hartford Hospital, the report said. His front-seat passenger was taken by ambulance to Sharon Hospital and the teen boy was killed.

All three individuals share the same address. The home suffered severe damage.

The crash remains under investigation by Trooper Lukas Gryniuk. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop B at 860-626-1821.

