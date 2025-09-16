$3.9M Childhood Home Of Political Icon In Sharon Listed For First Time In 100 Years

The estate at 1 Great Elm Drive in Sharon is listed for $3,999,000. Built in 1812, the single-family residence spans 8,072 square feet on 6.34 acres, according to the Zillow listing. It offers eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

One of those bedrooms once belonged to attorney and author William F. Buckley Jr., one of the founding fathers of the American conservative political movement. William Buckley Sr. bought the home after he was exiled from Mexico for backing a counter-revolutionary coup that failed, his great-grandson Cameron Smith, who still owns the home, told Mansion Global last year.

Buckley Sr. brought much of what he loved about Mexico into the design of the home. Including a “train load of antique Mexican treasures” brought to the house in the 1920s.

Handmade tiles and light fixtures remain, giving the interior an international flair.

A Home Built Around an Atrium

Two wings that once formed a courtyard are now covered by a three-story glass ceiling and heated for year-round use. Inside, a New Orleans–style atrium is the centerpiece. It features “wrought iron bannisters, stenciled beams, romantic tile fountain, and antique lanterns all accentuated by an exquisite array of plants/trees," according to the Zillow listing.

The atrium has hosted weddings and dinners. Its plants, many decades old, are thriving. Thanks in large part to the caretaker who tends to them. New owners can include the plants in the sale if they wish.

Space and Style

The home includes “primary bedrooms on both floors,” and many rooms open onto the balcony above the atrium. One bedroom doubles as a gym, another as an office.

Vintage touches remain. The listing highlights “perfectly preserved vintage Art Deco bathroom tiles & William Morris wallpapers.” The home holds seven fireplaces, a formal dining room, a book-lined library, and a kitchen that opens into shared gathering spaces.

Beyond the house, the property offers a 70-foot heated pool, tennis and paddle courts, and private terraces surrounded by specimen trees. Residents enjoy peace and privacy while staying close to town. Local restaurants, shopping, Sharon Hospital, and clubs for hunting, fishing, and golf are nearby.

The home, owned by the same family for over 100 years, is one of Sharon’s landmark properties. It blends community amenities with historic charm, making it a rare chance to own a piece of local history.

Click here to see the Zillow listing and more photos of the home.

