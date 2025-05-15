2 Taken To Hospital, Hundreds Decontaminated After Strange Package Sent To Canaan Firm: Report

Calls reporting a suspicious package at Becton, Dickinson and Company, a medical technology company in North Canaan, sparked a major response from local responders, state health officials, the FBI, and other federal agencies, NBC Connecticut reported.

The Department of Energy & Environmental Protection told reporters that two people were taken to an area hospital as a precaution. More than 300 employees will also be decontaminated. They must take showers and change clothes that a contracting company hired to handle the sterilization process provides them.

A call to DEEP officials Thursday afternoon for updated information was not immediately returned. It's unclear how the package was sent or to whom it was addressed.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Canaan-Sharon-Kent and receive free news updates.