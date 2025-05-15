Overcast 67°

2 Taken To Hospital, Hundreds Decontaminated After Strange Package Sent To Canaan Firm: Report

Two people were taken to a hospital on Thursday, May 15, after a suspicious package was sent to a New Canaan business, and hundreds more must now go through a decontamination process, according to a new report. 

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Calls reporting a suspicious package at Becton, Dickinson and Company, a medical technology company in North Canaan, sparked a major response from local responders, state health officials, the FBI, and other federal agencies, NBC Connecticut reported

The Department of Energy & Environmental Protection told reporters that two people were taken to an area hospital as a precaution. More than 300 employees will also be decontaminated. They must take showers and change clothes that a contracting company hired to handle the sterilization process provides them. 

A call to DEEP officials Thursday afternoon for updated information was not immediately returned. It's unclear how the package was sent or to whom it was addressed. 

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

