Central Connecticut State University President Zulma Toro received the package on Friday, June 6, at her Burlington home around 7:30 p.m., CT Insider reported.

A haz-mat team was called to remove the letter, which had no return address. Paramedics checked on Toro at her home and determined she did not need to go to the hospital, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington-Harwinton and receive free news updates.