Jhonatan Jiron, of Bristol, died on Saturday, April 19, after his Harley-Davidson collided with the rear of a Mazda that was slowing down to turn on Route 72 in Harwinton, according to Connecticut State Police.

The Mazda was turning onto East Church Road around 2 p.m. when the crash occurred. The driver of the sedan was uninjured, but Jiron suffered fatal injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

State police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, has dashcam footage, or may have relevant information to contact Trooper Trainee Nicholas Daponte at Nicholas.Daponte@ct.gov or 860-626-7900 ext. 5059.

