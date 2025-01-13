'I Want Him Hurt': Duo Charged With Crashing Into, Killing Harwinton Man

Logan Diaz-Lopardo, 21, faces first-degree manslaughter charges and other counts in the death of Kevin Gangell in July 2024, Connecticut State Police announced on Monday, Jan. 13.

Investigators allege Diaz-Lopardo was driving a 2008 Audi A4 when he hit the 23-year-old Gangell outside a home in Harwinton. Gangell's on-again, off-again girlfriend, Abbigale Whipple, was in the passenger seat.

At some point, Gangell stepped into the street, and Diaz-Lopardo struck him while traveling at an estimated speed of 30 to 40 mph, according to a police report.

The car then crashed into a rock wall, police said.

The impact threw Gangell more than 70 feet. Paramedics rushed him to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington, where he later died of his injuries.

Diaz-Lopardo suffered a broken sternum in the crash, while Whipple broke her jaw, police said.

Text messages between the three revealed a tangled web of relationships, breakups, and threats, according to investigators.

On the day of the crash, Whipple texted Diaz-Lopardo, asking him to beat up Gangell. "I want him too (sic) hurt," she wrote, according to the police report. Shortly before the crash, Whipple threatened Gangell in text messages, saying, "Ima ruin ur life," and "I warned u."

In total, Whipple sent Gangell nearly 1,600 text messages in the 15 hours before the crash, police said.

Whipple blamed the crash entirely on Diaz-Lopardo, according to the police report. During an interview, she claimed he was obsessed with her and that she led him on.

Diaz-Lopardo told police he didn’t mean to hit Gangell, despite their history of exchanging heated and often violent text messages, authorities said.

Diaz-Lopardo was being held on a $500,000 bond, police said. Whipple, who is charged with conspiracy to commit manslaughter and accessory to manslaughter, was being held on a $250,000 bond.

