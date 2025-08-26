Grant Clemo, 43, of Burlington, died after he lost control of his motorcycle in the area of Cindy Lane shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24.

According to investigators, “one of the operators failed to properly negotiate a curve in the roadway, crashing their motorcycle.”

Clemo was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A second motorcyclist riding nearby was involved in the crash but was not seriously injured. They spoke with police at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Bristol Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

Bristol police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact Officer Ryan Kosiba at 860-584-3035 or RyanKosiba@BristolCT.gov

