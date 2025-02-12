ICE Arrests Convicted Sex Offender In Brooklyn Following Prison Release

Emerson Eduardo Ferreira was taken into custody on Jan. 24, in Brooklyn, CT, after being released from state custody, ICE officials said.

According to Patricia H. Hyde, acting Field Office Director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, Ferreira entered the U.S. lawfully on April 27, 1999, but later violated the terms of his admission and "brutally victimized a Connecticut resident."

“He has shown a blatant disregard for the sanctity of our laws and the safety of our people,” Hyde said. “ICE Boston remains dedicated to our mission of prioritizing public safety by arresting and removing egregious alien offenders.”

The Connecticut Superior Court in Bridgeport convicted Ferreira on Aug. 9, 2023, of the following charges:

Sexual assault - spouse/cohabitant

Unlawful restraint in the first degree

Two counts of violating a protective order

He was sentenced to 18 years in prison, suspended after four years, followed by 10 years of probation.

ICE issued an immigration detainer against Ferreira on April 28, 2024, with the Connecticut Department of Corrections and later served him with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge. Ferreira remains in ICE custody while awaiting further legal proceedings.

Members of the public can report crimes and suspicious activity by calling 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or submitting an online tip.

