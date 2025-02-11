DNA Links Inmate To Canterbury Home Invasion More Than Five Years Ago: State Police

Sonny Barber, 35, who is being held in the Bridgeport Correctional Center, has been charged with home invasion and second-degree assault in connection with the 2020 crime in Canterbury, according to court records and CT State Police.

State troopers responded to a home in Canterbury in January 2020 after a resident reported being attacked by an intruder, CSP said Tuesday, Feb. 11. Troopers arrived to find the victim suffering from a head injury caused by a rock, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers, along with detectives from the Eastern District Major Crimes Squad, collected evidence from the scene, including a men’s baseball hat and several beer cans. Investigators swabbed the items for DNA, but at the time, there was no confirmed match, and the case was suspended in May 2020.

The breakthrough came in August 2023 when the DESPP Forensic Laboratory notified authorities that DNA from the scene matched Barber, a former Plainfield resident who was already incarcerated.

A search and seizure warrant was submitted to Danielson Superior Court to obtain Barber’s DNA for confirmation. After further investigation, troopers sought an arrest warrant, which was approved by Judge Green.

On Monday, Feb. 10, Barber was at Danielson Superior Court for an unrelated case when troopers served him with the new arrest warrant with the new charges.

He was held on a $100,000 court-set bond and turned back over to the Department of Correction pending same-day arraignment in Danielson Superior Court.

