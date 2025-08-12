CT Man, 2 Young Kids Hospitalized After Truck Crashes Into Tree In Brooklyn

The family from Pomfret was driving along Elliot Road in Brooklyn around 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, when their Nissan Frontier truck left the road for unknown reasons, Connecticut State Police said.

Paramedics airlifted the driver to a Rhode Island hospital for critical care, while a 7-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital. The younger child suffered suspected serious injuries in the wreck, police said.

The crash is under investigation. Authorities ask anyone who witnessed it or has information about the wreck to contact Trooper Matthew Siart at 860-779-4900 or Matthew.Siart@ct.gov.

