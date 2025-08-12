Fair 87°

CT Man, 2 Young Kids Hospitalized After Truck Crashes Into Tree In Brooklyn

A 41-year-old man was seriously injured after losing control of his car, careening off a Connecticut road, and slamming into a tree with two children in his vehicle. 

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Josh Lanier
The family from Pomfret was driving along Elliot Road in Brooklyn around 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, when their Nissan Frontier truck left the road for unknown reasons, Connecticut State Police said. 

Paramedics airlifted the driver to a Rhode Island hospital for critical care, while a 7-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital. The younger child suffered suspected serious injuries in the wreck, police said. 

The crash is under investigation. Authorities ask anyone who witnessed it or has information about the wreck to contact Trooper Matthew Siart at 860-779-4900 or Matthew.Siart@ct.gov.

