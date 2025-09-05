Woman Struck By 2 Cars While Crossing Bristol Street

The crash was reported around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, on Farmington Avenue, police said. The woman was crossing the road to reach a Trulieve dispensary when a car traveling east struck her. The impact threw her into an oncoming vehicle traveling west, according to the Bristol Police Department.

Paramedics took her to a nearby hospital, where doctors treated her for non-life-threatening injuries. She is in stable condition and expected to survive, authorities said Friday. Police did not release her name.

Both drivers stayed at the scene and spoke with investigators.

Police temporarily closed Farmington Avenue from Mix Street to Missal Avenue as crews worked.

Bristol’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating. Authorities urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact officers at 860-584-3021.

