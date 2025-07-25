Just after 9 a.m. Friday, July 25, officers responded to multiple calls about two men fighting at the intersection of Brook Street and Farmington Avenue in Bristol.

The individuals were identified as 36-year-old Tomek Paluch, of Bristol, and 65-year-old John Provenzano, of Torrington.

Bristol investigators say Paluch was riding his bike when he pulled a political sign from a yard and threw it. Provenzano saw what happened and confronted him. Authorities did not say who the sign was promoting.

Things quickly escalated from there.

During the altercation, Paluch allegedly used his bicycle to smash a window on Provenzano’s car. As he tried to leave the scene, Provenzano chased him down in his vehicle. The two then began fighting in the middle of the road and in nearby areas. Bristol police noted one of the men grabbed a pair of pliers and attempted to use them as a weapon.

Both men were arrested and charged.

Paluch was charged with breach of peace in the second degree, two counts of criminal mischief in the second degree, assault in the third degree of an elderly person, and a bicycle roadway violation. He was released on a $5,000 bond, according to Bristol police.

Provenzano was charged with breach of peace in the second degree, tampering with evidence, criminal attempt at assault in the second degree, reckless driving, and failure to drive in the proper lane. He was released on a $10,000 bond, authorities said.

Both are expected in court on Aug. 8.

With local elections approaching, Bristol Police urged calm in the community to “be mindful of others’ political beliefs and do not engage in fighting behavior due to political differences."

