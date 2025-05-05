Teen ID'd As Motorcyclist Killed In Bristol Crash

Kevin Cruz-Strain died shortly after midnight on Friday, May 2, police said. His last known address was in Bristol.

Cruz-Strain was riding eastbound when an SUV exited a McDonald’s parking lot on Farmington Avenue and collided with him, according to police.

Emergency responders rendered aid at the scene and transported him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Bristol police said.

An initial investigation determined that the SUV pulled out from the McDonald's parking lot. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers, police said on Friday.

Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Bristol Police Officer McKirryher at 860-584-3033.

