Suzanne Laprise, 51, of Plainville, pleaded guilty in New Britain Court in connection with the October 6, 2023, shooting inside the station, Bristol Police Chief Mark Morello said in a statement. Laprise admitted to a charge of an attempt to commit assault.

Laprise arrived at the police department at 11:38 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2023, after drinking at a bar in Bristol, according to an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

She entered the lobby holding a gun to her head and banged on the glass window separating the public area from police personnel. Moments later, she fired a round into the window and then at a secured door, authorities said (click here for body-worn camera footage of the incident).

Bristol Police Officer Spencer Boisvert, positioned inside the station, saw Laprise and fired two rounds at her from his duty weapon. The bullets did not penetrate the glass. When Laprise put her gun down, officers rushed in, subdued her with a Taser, and placed her under arrest, the report said.

Authorities credited responding officers with preventing injuries to themselves and Laprise, saying their "immediate response and composure" played a key role in avoiding further violence.

The OIG investigation determined that Officer Boisvert was justified in firing his weapon, as Laprise was actively using deadly force inside the police station.

"We are satisfied with the resolution that has been reached in this case and are ready to move forward," Morello said

If you or anyone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm and is in need of help, call 211 or 988. You can also chat online at www.988lifeline.org. In the event of an emergency, call 911.

