Summer Santa? Man Gets Stuck In Bristol Chimney During Alleged Break-In

Carlos Owens, 35, was found wedged in the chimney of a Rockwell Park structure on Dutton Avenue in Bristol. According to police, Bristol Parks and Recreation workers were the first to hear something unusual and called authorities.

The Bristol Fire Department responded and was able to pull Owens out. The rescue efforts resulted in physical damage to the chimney and building,” but Owens was not hurt.

He was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, and first-degree criminal mischief, police said.

He was later released on a $50,000 non-surety bond, authorities added.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011 and refer to case 25-28256.

