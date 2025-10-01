School Bus With 14 Students Crashes In Bristol

Police were called to Stafford Avenue in Bristol, just south of Farmington Avenue, after a bus from Bristol Eastern High School just before 2 p.m.

No one on the bus was injured, Bristol police said. The driver of the other vehicle complained of minor injuries and was evaluated by medical personnel.

The Bristol Board of Education sent representatives to the scene. They will contact the parents of the students on the bus. Representatives from First Student, the bus company, also responded.

Stafford Avenue was closed for a short time while first responders cleared the road and investigated the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bristol and receive free news updates.