Police Dog Tracks Down Trio Involved In Bristol Hit-Run Crash In Stolen Vehicle: Cops

Damien Cepeda and Christian Mon Paibo, both 18 and from New Haven, along with a juvenile, were arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including larceny of a motor vehicle and interfering with police, authorities said.

The hit-and-run crash was reported Tuesday, Feb. 4, along Barnes Highway in Bristol. The stolen car was wrecked in the crash, and all three occupants fled on foot.

Police tracked their footprints in the snow, but it was K9 Hero who lived up to her name.

The dog made quick work of catching Cepeda, and after seeing this, Mon Paibo immediately surrendered, police said. Polie caught up to the juvenile a few minutes later.

