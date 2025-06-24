Fair 99°

'Noble Savage' Who Threatened Bristol Health CEO In Online Posts Arrested: Police

A Connecticut man was arrested after Bristol Hospital employees raised concerns about threatening posts on social media.

Richard Stark&nbsp;

Photo Credit: Bristol Police Department
Josh Lanier
Richard Stark was taken into custody by Bristol police around 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

“Bristol Hospital employees had expressed concern over his social media posts directed toward Bristol Health CEO Kurt A. Barwis,” police said.

An email and phone call to police for clarification on what Stark is accused of posting and the nature of the threats were not immediately returned.

Stark’s public social media profiles mostly feature photos of origami, copies of complaints involving government agencies dating back years, and occasional political comments. He labels himself a “left-handed” “noble savage” on Facebook.

Stark is charged with second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace, police said.

He was being held on a $50,000 bond, authorities said.

