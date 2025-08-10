Man Busted After Stabbing In Early Morning Attack Outside Bristol Nightclub

Bristol officers were called to the parking lot of the Rumba Lounge on East Main Street around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10, for reports of trouble. When they arrived, “several people were leaving the area and they could not find anyone involved in a disturbance.”

Shortly after, officers were notified by Bristol Health that a 32-year-old man had arrived at the emergency room with a stab wound connected to the incident. Police said the man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and “was released a short time later.”

Investigators identified the suspect as a 29-year-old man from Bristol. He was arrested and charged with breach of peace and assault. Police said he was able to post bond and was released from custody.

Police did not release the suspect's name.

Authorities have not said what started the fight.

