Knife-Wielding Shoplifter Torches Tent, Threatens CVS Workers In Bristol, Police Say

Officers responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 60 Middle St. in Bristol on Tuesday, June 17, around 2:10 p.m. for a report of a disturbance involving a knife, according to a press release from the Bristol Police Department.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect, later identified as Christopher Gomez, 33, of Stratford, had first stolen merchandise from the store. He then returned with a knife, threatened employees, and caused significant property damage, police said.

After the CVS incident, officers tracked Gomez to a nearby homeless encampment where he was reportedly involved in a second violent altercation. Witnesses said he assaulted someone and had to be restrained. He then allegedly set fire to a tent, endangering multiple individuals.

Police say Gomez was located a short time later and taken into custody without further incident.

Gomez was charged with:

Larceny 6th Degree

Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree

Threatening 2nd Degree (2 counts)

Breach of Peace 2nd Degree

Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree

He was held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Wednesday, June 18.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3000.

