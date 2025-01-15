Fair 26°

High-Capacity Magazine, Stolen Firearm Found During Routine Bristol Traffic Stop: Police

A late-night traffic stop in Connecticut led to the arrest of a local man after police found a stolen firearm, ammunition, and marijuana packaged for sale in his vehicle, police said.

Shawn Rodriguez.

 Photo Credit: Bristol PD
Cecilia Levine
At approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, Bristol officers were conducting motor vehicle enforcement on Pine Street when police stopped Shawn Rodriguez, of Bristol, for a headlight violation, Lt. Eric Hanson said. During the stop, officers noticed an improperly stored firearm inside Rodriguez’s vehicle. The firearm was later determined to be stolen.

A search of the vehicle turned up additional items, including ammunition, a large-capacity magazine, and marijuana prepared for distribution. Rodriguez was arrested and charged with stealing a firearm, improperly storing a pistol or revolver, illegally possessing a high-capacity magazine, carrying a pistol without a permit, possessing a controlled substance, and failing to display lights.

Rodriguez was processed and later released on bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 29.

