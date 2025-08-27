Jayson Bruno-Matos, 36, was found with gunshot wounds in the 100 block of Arch Street around 2 a.m. on Saturday after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunfire, police said.

One of his siblings has launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking support from the community that Bruno-Matos loved—and neighbors are stepping up.

The fundraiser has already collected more than $6,000 to cover funeral expenses and help support his daughters and other family members. The campaign’s goal is $18,000.

We are trying to honor my brother's legacy. Please consider your generous donation and support to allow us, his family, to lay him to rest. With these donations, it would cover all his funeral arrangements and lawyer fees due to his sudden loss. He was taken away from us in the worst way possible, having the rest of his life ahead of him. Leaving behind his daughters, mother, brothers, nieces, and nephews.

Bruno-Matos was the owner and operator of Creative Cutz Barbers Lounge in Bristol.

The Bristol community has responded with an outpouring of support, both online and in person.

Meanwhile, New Britain police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Capt. Matthew Butkiewicz at 860-826-3120.

Click here to support the Bruno-Matos family’s GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bristol and receive free news updates.