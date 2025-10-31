Disney-owned networks officially went dark on YouTube TV at midnight EDT on Friday, Oct. 31. Subscribers nationwide immediately lost live access to Disney's channels and any DVR recordings.

YouTube TV said Disney threatened to pull its networks "as a negotiating tactic to force deal terms that would raise prices" on its roughly 10 million subscribers.

"They're now following through on that threat, suspending their content on YouTube TV," the streaming platform said. "This decision directly harms our subscribers while benefiting their own live TV products, including Hulu + Live TV and Fubo."

Google said if Disney's content disappears from YouTube TV for "an extended period of time," customers will receive a one-time $20 credit.

"We've been working in good faith to negotiate a deal with Disney that pays them fairly for their content on YouTube TV," the company said. "Unfortunately, Disney is proposing costly economic terms that would raise prices on YouTube TV customers and give our customers fewer choices."

Disney argues that Google is asking for a better deal than any other media company, including Comcast and Charter Communications, Variety reported.

"With a $3 trillion market cap, Google is using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we've successfully negotiated with every other distributor," Disney said in a statement. "We know how frustrating this is for YouTube TV subscribers and remain committed to working toward a resolution as quickly as possible."

Disney also said it has proposed new genre-based tiers and more flexible packages to give YouTube TV customers more choices.

"Unfortunately, Google's YouTube TV has chosen to deny their subscribers the content they value most by refusing to pay fair rates for our channels, including ESPN and ABC," Disney's statement continued. "Without a new agreement in place, their subscribers will not have access to our programming, which includes the best lineup in live sports — anchored by the NFL, NBA, and college football, with 13 of the top 25 college teams playing this weekend."

The breakdown follows a week of public warnings from both companies. Disney began alerting viewers on Thursday, Oct. 23, while YouTube TV posted updates urging Disney to "constructively" negotiate a new deal.

The following channels have gone dark on YouTube TV:

ABC

ABC News Live

ACC Network

Baby TV Español (Spanish Plan)

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN Deportes (Spanish Plan)

ESPNews

ESPNU

Freeform

FX

FXM

FXX

Localish

National Geographic

National Geographic Mundo (Spanish Plan)

National Geographic Wild

SEC Network

The blackout extends a turbulent fall for Disney.

In September, Disney+ and Hulu briefly lost millions of subscribers who protested ABC's controversial suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. Disney also announced a new round of price hikes, raising the ad-free Disney+ plan to $18.99 per month and increasing bundle rates across Disney+, ESPN, and Hulu apps.

The loss of Disney's lineup marks the latest carriage dispute for YouTube TV, which recently dropped Univision and other TelevisaUnivision-owned channels after failed negotiations. Disney has also faced similar showdowns in recent years with Charter, DirecTV, and other major providers.

YouTube TV's base plan currently costs $82.99 per month.

