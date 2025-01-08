Cat Freezes To Death Locked In Crate At Bristol Park; Group Offers $5K Reward For Info

Desmond's Army Animal Law Advocates announced the reward after learning that a tabby cat had died in Rockwell Park on Dec. 28.

The group stated it would pay $5,000 for tips that result in the arrest and prosecution of those responsible. The reward is valid for 90 days.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bristol Animal Control at 860-584-3011.

Desmond's Army Animal Law Advocates also recently offered a $5,000 reward after a French bulldog mix and her six puppies were abandoned and left to die in an East Hartford condominium parking lot.

The community has expressed outrage over the deaths, demanding accountability and justice. Click here to read more about the public's response to that tragedy.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bristol and receive free news updates.