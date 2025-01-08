Fair 25°

Cat Freezes To Death Locked In Crate At Bristol Park; Group Offers $5K Reward For Info

An animal rights group is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals who left a cat locked in a crate in a Connecticut park, where it froze to death.

A tabby cat was left to die trapped in a crate at Rockwell Park in Bristol on Dec. 28.

 Photo Credit: Desmond's Army Animal Law Advocates
Josh Lanier
Desmond's Army Animal Law Advocates announced the reward after learning that a tabby cat had died in Rockwell Park on Dec. 28.

The group stated it would pay $5,000 for tips that result in the arrest and prosecution of those responsible. The reward is valid for 90 days.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bristol Animal Control at 860-584-3011.

Desmond's Army Animal Law Advocates also recently offered a $5,000 reward after a French bulldog mix and her six puppies were abandoned and left to die in an East Hartford condominium parking lot.

The community has expressed outrage over the deaths, demanding accountability and justice. Click here to read more about the public's response to that tragedy.

