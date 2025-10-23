Bristol Teachers Protect Child After Man Tries to Lure 9-Year-Old Away From School: Police

The incident happened during pickup on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 22, when a man in a dark-colored SUV called a 9-year-old girl by name several times, telling her to come to him. Teachers quickly stepped in, and the man sped off.

The child was not hurt. Her family told police they do not recognize the man or his vehicle.

Investigators said the suspect is a tan-skinned man between 20 and 30 years old, with dark curly hair. Police released photos of the SUV and are asking for the public’s help to identify it.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bristol and receive free news updates.