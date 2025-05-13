Bristol Man Convicted Of Beating, Raping Women, Fueling Addiction In Sex Trafficking Case: Feds

David Marshall, 40, was found guilty of forcing women into prostitution, using beatings, rape, addiction, and threats to control them, the US Attorney for Connecticut said. One of his victims testified that between January and April 2022, Marshall made her perform sex acts for his financial gain. If she didn’t obey, he raped her, beat her, and warned he would hurt her family.

Federal prosecutors said Marshall also got the woman addicted to fentanyl as a way to tighten his control.

In March 2022, the victim escaped and got a protective order after Cromwell Police arrested Marshall and charged him with threatening to kill her. But just a month later, in April, Marshall tracked her down and beat her again — this time in Freeport, Maine, where he was cuffed and charged again.

While locked up, Marshall violated the protective order by contacting the woman and pressuring her to stay silent, the prosecutor said. He even tried to convince her to continue working as a prostitute to bail him out. From jail, he reached out to another person and asked them to wipe his phone clean, but it was too late because the FBI had already secured it.

Prosecutors said Marshall didn’t stop there. In May 2023, while in federal custody, he wrote a letter to a family member instructing them to “harass” the victim so she wouldn’t testify.

The trial also revealed Marshall had trafficked another woman from 2017 to 2022. Like the first victim, she was forced into sex work, repeatedly raped, and beaten for nearly two years, federal officials said.

A jury found Marshall guilty of five charges, including two counts of sex trafficking by force and two counts of attempted obstruction of justice. He was also convicted of violating a protective order that led to serious injury, the prosecutor said.

Marshall has been behind bars since April 2022 and now faces at least 15 years in prison — possibly life. A judge has not set his sentencing date as of Tuesday, May 13.

