Police were called to Seneca Road in Bristol around 4 p.m. and found the rider lying on the pavement and unresponsive. Paramedics airlifted her to an area hospital in serious condition, Bristol police said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information about it to contact Bristol Officer Rivera-Santiago at 860-584-3011.

