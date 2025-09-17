17-Year-Old Hit By Car In Bristol Taken To Hospital: Police

The unidentified teen was in the 200 block of King Street (Route 229) around 6:20 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle, Bristol police said.

Paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to police.

Bristol officers temporarily shut down part of King Street during the investigation, reopening it around 9:30 a.m.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bristol and receive free news updates.