Victim Tortured For 3 Hours In 'Brutal, Heinous' Attack In Branford: Police

Avante Ryan, 22, of Hartford, faces more than a dozen felonies for the alleged attack that happened in New Haven County on Sunday, Sept. 1, Branford police said on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Investigators said Ryan and the two teenagers lured the victim to a remote location in a wooded area in Branford and held them there for three hours.

"During that time, the victim endured multiple forms of torture, including being physically assaulted, slashed, set on fire, pistol-whipped, and sexually assaulted," Branford police said in a news release.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Authorities did not provide any other information on them.

Ryan is charged with:

Aggravated sexual assault (first-degree)

Conspiracy to commit sexual assault

Assault (first-degree)

Cruelty to a person

Conspiracy to commit cruelty to a person

Robbery (first-degree)

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Kidnapping (first-degree)

Criminal use of a firearm

Kidnapping with a firearm (first-degree)

Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Threatening (first-degree)

Risk of Injury to a child

The two 17-year-olds who are accused of helping him complete this attack face the same charges and also have a $1 million bond, Branford Police said. Their names were not released because of their age.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

