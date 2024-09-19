Partly Cloudy 87°

SHARE

Victim Tortured For 3 Hours In 'Brutal, Heinous' Attack In Branford: Police

A 22-year-old man accused of luring a victim into the woods, where they beat, sexually assaulted, and burned them, was ordered held on a $1 million bond, authorities said. Two 17-year-old boys are accused of helping him. 

Avante Ryan

Avante Ryan

Photo Credit: Branford Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Avante Ryan, 22, of Hartford, faces more than a dozen felonies for the alleged attack that happened in New Haven County on Sunday, Sept. 1, Branford police said on Thursday, Sept. 19. 

Investigators said Ryan and the two teenagers lured the victim to a remote location in a wooded area in Branford and held them there for three hours. 

"During that time, the victim endured multiple forms of torture, including being physically assaulted, slashed, set on fire, pistol-whipped, and sexually assaulted," Branford police said in a news release. 

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Authorities did not provide any other information on them. 

Ryan is charged with: 

  • Aggravated sexual assault (first-degree)
  • Conspiracy to commit sexual assault
  • Assault (first-degree)
  • Cruelty to a person
  • Conspiracy to commit cruelty to a person 
  • Robbery (first-degree) 
  • Conspiracy to commit robbery
  • Kidnapping (first-degree)
  • Criminal use of a firearm
  • Kidnapping with a firearm (first-degree)
  • Conspiracy to commit kidnapping
  • Threatening (first-degree)
  • Risk of Injury to a child

The two 17-year-olds who are accused of helping him complete this attack face the same charges and also have a $1 million bond, Branford Police said. Their names were not released because of their age. 

Police believe this was an isolated incident. 

to follow Daily Voice Branford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE