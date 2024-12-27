Fair 40°

Stevens Baird ID'd As Man Killed In Branford Shed Fire: Cops

Connecticut police have identified the 69-year-old man who died when a shed caught fire earlier this week, authorities said.

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Branford Fire Department
Josh Lanier
Stevens Baird died on Thursday, Dec. 26, after a fire spread to several structures, including a 12-by-20-foot barn-style shed, at 155 N. Ivy St. in Branford shortly before 6:30 p.m., police said. Firefighters discovered his body after extinguishing the blaze.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr. Baird’s family and friends during this very difficult time," Branford police said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information on the blaze or its possible cause to contact Branford Police Det. Marc Andrew at 203-481-4241, ext. 4292.

