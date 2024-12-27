Stevens Baird died on Thursday, Dec. 26, after a fire spread to several structures, including a 12-by-20-foot barn-style shed, at 155 N. Ivy St. in Branford shortly before 6:30 p.m., police said. Firefighters discovered his body after extinguishing the blaze.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr. Baird’s family and friends during this very difficult time," Branford police said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information on the blaze or its possible cause to contact Branford Police Det. Marc Andrew at 203-481-4241, ext. 4292.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Branford and receive free news updates.