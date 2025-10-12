Hugh Jackman Stops By Branford's Legacy Theatre To Watch Friends Perform

The Emmy, Tony, Primetime and Golden Globe award-winning actor perhaps best known for his role as Wolverine, stopped by Legacy Theatre in Branford to support friends during the closing weekend of Noises Off, the theatre said in a Facebook post.

“The one and only Hugh Jackman stopped by Legacy Theatre today to cheer on his friends James Roday Rodriguez, Allison Miller, and our incredible cast and crew in the closing weekend of Noises Off,” the theatre shared. “It was an honor to have Mr. Jackman in attendance.”

According to the theatre's website, the show had been extended by popular demand.

Click here for more photos of Jackman at Branford's Legacy Theatre.

