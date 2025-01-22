Branford Woman Stole $61K From Disabled Medicaid Recipient: Prosecutor

Jennifer Rose, 47, of Branford, was arrested by state Inspectors from the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit after an investigation revealed she allegedly drained the trust account during her time as trustee from Jan. 2020 to Jan. 2021, state prosecutors said.

According to court documents, Rose used the funds, intended to cover the care and well-being of the disabled beneficiary, for personal expenses, including trips and other purchases.

The affidavit states Rose depleted the account by $61,016.41, a sum that led to her being charged with larceny in the first degree, a Class B felony in Connecticut. If convicted, Rose could face up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors said.

She was released on a $75,000 non-surety bond and is set to appear at Milford Superior Court on Jan. 29.

