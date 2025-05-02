Fair 70°

SHARE

Anthony Andrew Esposito Jr. Accused Of Beating Son To Death

A 52-year-old Connecticut man has been charged with the vicious beating death of his 12-year-old son and allegedly told police he would do the same to his daughter if he could find her, authorities said.

Anthony Andrew Esposito Jr.

Anthony Andrew Esposito Jr.

Photo Credit: Branford Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Anthony Andrew Esposito Jr., of Branford, is charged with murder with special circumstances and attempted murder, police said.

Officers were called to a home on Hemlock Rock Road in Branford around 4 p.m. Thursday, May 1, when they found the body of 12-year-old Anthony P. Esposito, according to police.

His father was arrested nearby after being pulled over by officers.

Police said Esposito used a baseball bat to beat the boy to death.

On Friday, prosecutors told a judge that Esposito admitted to killing his son for being disrespectful and said he would do the same to his 16-year-old daughter if he could get his hands on her, NBC Connecticut reported from the courtroom.

Prosecutors said Esposito had pushed the girl down a flight of stairs, and she escaped without further injury.

His public defender said Esposito has struggled with lifelong mental health issues and was hospitalized about 15 years ago, according to NBC.

Mental health teams were present at Branford schools on Friday to support students, school officials said.

Esposito is being held on a $3 million bond, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Branford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE