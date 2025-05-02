Anthony Andrew Esposito Jr., of Branford, is charged with murder with special circumstances and attempted murder, police said.

Officers were called to a home on Hemlock Rock Road in Branford around 4 p.m. Thursday, May 1, when they found the body of 12-year-old Anthony P. Esposito, according to police.

His father was arrested nearby after being pulled over by officers.

Police said Esposito used a baseball bat to beat the boy to death.

On Friday, prosecutors told a judge that Esposito admitted to killing his son for being disrespectful and said he would do the same to his 16-year-old daughter if he could get his hands on her, NBC Connecticut reported from the courtroom.

Prosecutors said Esposito had pushed the girl down a flight of stairs, and she escaped without further injury.

His public defender said Esposito has struggled with lifelong mental health issues and was hospitalized about 15 years ago, according to NBC.

Mental health teams were present at Branford schools on Friday to support students, school officials said.

Esposito is being held on a $3 million bond, authorities said.

