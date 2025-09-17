13-Year-Old Branford Girl Killed: 'We Are Heartbroken'

The teen died Wednesday, Sept. 17, around 7:30 a.m. on Killam’s Point Road in Branford. Police said her death was not linked to criminal activity.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of such a young life, and our thoughts are with the family, friends, and all who are affected. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, no further identifying details will be released."

Police said they are working with support agencies to assist the family and the community.

"The Branford Police Department remains committed to supporting the family, the school community, and all who may be impacted. Support services are available through the Branford Public Schools and the Branford Counseling Center at (203) 481-4248. We encourage anyone who may need assistance to reach out."

