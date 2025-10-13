10-Week-Old Puppy Found Alone In Nor’easter Near Branford Walmart: Shelter

“We are hoping 🙏 that this puppy wasn’t dumped and he is just missing from his loving family,” the to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford said.

“Because we just can’t imagine that someone would dump a ten-week-old puppy last night in the middle of a Nor’easter in the rain near Walmart in Branford.”

The shelter said the puppy is safe and warm, and urged anyone who recognizes him to contact Branford Police’s non-emergency line at 203-481-4241. The shelter was closed Monday for the holiday but said the department would dispatch an Animal Control Officer for any related calls.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Branford and receive free news updates.