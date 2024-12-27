1 Dead In Branford Barn Fire: Officials

At approximately 6:22 p.m., Branford 911 received reports of a fire at 155 North Ivy Street in Branford, near unit #24, the fire department said. Initial calls described a barn on fire, with additional reports indicating the flames were spreading to nearby structures and that one person was unaccounted for and may have been inside the barn.

Fire crews arrived to find a 12x20 barn-style shed fully engulfed in flames, with the fire extending to an adjacent building, the township fire department said. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control.

During a search of the barn, firefighters discovered the body of one person.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Branford Fire Marshal’s Office, with assistance from the Branford Police Department and the Connecticut State Police Fire Investigation Unit. No additional details about the victim or the circumstances of the fire are being released at this time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Branford and receive free news updates.