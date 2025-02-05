Bolton Registered Sex Offender Charged With Soliciting Nudes From 10-Year-Old: Police

Robert Cohs Jr., 56, of Bolton, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 4, and charged with risk of injury to a minor and enticing a minor, Connecticut State Police said. He was held on a $500,000 bond, which he couldn't pay.

Police began investigating Cohs in July when a woman reported to authorities that she had found a Snapchat conversation on her 10-year-old daughter’s phone containing sexually graphic language. Investigators said Cohs pressured the girl to send nude photos.

Police tracked the account to Cohs' home in Bolton, where they learned he had been convicted in 1993 of attempted sexual battery in Florida, according to records.

Authorities took him into custody without incident.

