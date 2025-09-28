The European Union will launch its Entry/Exit System on Sunday, Oct. 12, replacing most passport ink stamps with a digital record of your entry and exit in the Schengen area, using fingerprints and a photo.

The goal is to automate checks and enforce the 90‑day stay limit. Expect a transition period when some travelers still receive stamps, with stamps phased out entirely by April 10, 2026.

For US travelers, the State Department has opened online passport renewal to eligible adults, letting many skip the line and apply on the web if they meet strict criteria, including having a prior 10‑year adult passport.

The pilot’s current rules are narrow, generally for applicants age 25 and older whose last passport was issued 9 to 15 years ago, and apply to standard tourist books. If you do not qualify online, you can still renew by mail or in person, per USAGov’s renewal guidance.

Two other changes matter this fall. First, the department has resumed issuing passports with an “X” gender marker following a court order, an option for transgender and nonbinary applicants. Second, all passport books are REAL ID‑compliant, so you can use a valid US passport to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities.

At passport agencies and centers, payments are being modernized to accept more digital methods, including credit and debit cards and mobile app payments. That should make in‑person visits faster as offices complete the transition.

What to do now: Check your passport’s expiration date well before travel and review the State Department’s online renewal eligibility before you start an application.

If you are headed to Europe after Oct. 12, plan for longer lines at external Schengen borders during the EES rollout, follow airport signage, and have your passport ready for biometric capture.

Families should allow extra time, as children and first‑time applicants are not eligible for online renewal and may need in‑person processing.

