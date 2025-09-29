Trump Unveils Gaza Peace Plan Supported By Israel, Saying 'We're Very, Very Close' To Ceasefire

The leaders announced the 20-point proposal on Monday, Sept. 29, at the White House. It offers Hamas a path to end hostilities in exchange for sweeping concessions.

Both leaders warned Hamas that rejecting or violating the deal would trigger a resumed Israeli military campaign with full US backing.

“This can be done the easy way or the hard way,” Netanyahu said.

Terms include releasing all hostages within 72 hours, freeing 2,000 Gazan prisoners, and granting amnesty to Hamas members who disarm or agree to leave Gaza.

Reconstruction is a central piece. Trump pledged immediate aid shipments if the plan is accepted, with an international Peace Board chaired by him to oversee rebuilding and demilitarization.

Gaza would be run by a temporary Palestinian committee before a reformed Palestinian Authority assumes control. Netanyahu stressed that Israel would not occupy or annex Gaza.

“We’re at a minimum, very, very close," Trump said of a potential cease-fire deal. "And I think we’re beyond very close,”

Reaction was mixed. Families of Israeli hostages praised the deal as a historic turning point, while critics on the Israeli right dismissed it as a failure.

Hamas was not involved in drafting the plan and, according to Al Jazeera, has not received a written copy. Several demands, especially disarmament, conflict with Hamas’ stated positions.

The announcement followed Netanyahu’s apology to Qatar after an Israeli airstrike killed a Qatari citizen in Doha. The White House said the US, Israel, and Qatar agreed to a trilateral mechanism to facilitate dialogue.

Neither Trump nor Netanyahu took questions from reporters. It marks just the second time Trump has not done so after hosting a one-on-one meeting with a world leader this year. The other time was after he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in mid-August in Alaska.

