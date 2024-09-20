Overcast 70°

Maria Salas Charged With Starting Bloomfield Apartment Fire

A 70-year-old Connecticut woman admitted to starting a fire at her apartment as firefighters were putting out the flames, authorities said. 

Photo Credit: Bloomington Police Department
Josh Lanier
Hartford County resident Maria Salas, 70, of Bloomfield, is charged with first-degree arson, and was being held on a $500,000 bond, Bloomfield Police said. 

Firefighters were called to the apartments at 24 Dorothy Driver around 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, to find it engulfed in flames. 

As firefighters evacuated the building, Salas told them that she had set the blaze, police said. She didn't explain why or how. Crews removed an 89-year-old woman from inside. 

Paramedics took the older woman to the hospital where she was treated for smoke inhalation. 

Authorities deemed the building was a total loss. The Red Cross is working with those who lose their homes. It's unclear how many the fire displaced. 

The blaze is under investigation. 

