Brian Ayers, 46, of West Hartford, was identified as the driver who veered left from the right lane of Route 9 northbound near Exit 34 and slammed into the back of a stationary DOT truck Thursday, July 17, around 9:15 p.m., Connecticut State Police said.

The crash occurred in a closed lane during an active highway construction project. The DOT vehicle was clearly marked and had its emergency safety lights on.

The DOT supervisor inside the parked vehicle told officers he was hit from behind. He later reported feeling some pain but refused a trip to the hospital after EMS checked him out. Ayers did not report any injuries, authorities said.

Troopers said Ayers showed “clear signs of impairment,” including “the odor of an alcoholic beverage,” “an open alcoholic container within the vehicle,” and that “he was extremely unsteady on his feet.” He was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

Ayers was charged with endangering highway workers, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs in a construction zone, failure to maintain proper lane in a construction zone, and reckless endangerment in the first degree, State Police said.

He was released on a $5,000 bond, officials said.

