Stolen $300K Truck From Berlin Torched; Body Shop Caught Using Parts Stolen From It: Cops

The truck, a brand new Peterbilt valued at $300,000, was taken from a lot in Berlin and later found burned out on Interstate 91 in North Haven. Several parts had been removed before the vehicle was torched, police said.

Berlin police launched what they called a "lengthy and complicated investigation," which pointed them to New Haven Truck & Auto Body in North Haven. There, officers executed a search warrant and discovered a refurbished tractor-trailer "fitted with numerous stolen parts."

The parts matched those taken from the torched truck, according to investigators.

Jason Dennis, 45, an employee at New Haven Truck & Auto Body, was arrested.

Dennis, a resident of Milford, was charged with first-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, and first-degree criminal trover, Berlin police said.

Dennis was released from custody after posting a $150,000 bond, police said.

The investigation continues.

