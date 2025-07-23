Man Charged With Killing CT Police Chaplain In Berlin Hit-Run Crash: 'Fear Took Over'

Gabriel Figueroa, 25, of New Britain, was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility resulting in death, and failure to drive in a proper lane, Connecticut State Police said.

Figueroa is accused of crashing into the motorcycle of 65-year-old Rev. Dr. Paul Krampitz on Route 9 North in Berlin on Sept. 18, 2024. Troopers said Figueroa merged into Krampitz’s lane and struck the Cromwell pastor’s motorcycle. The impact caused Krampitz to slam into a guardrail.

Krampitz died at New Britain Hospital soon after the crash from “blunt force trauma to the torso,” according to an autopsy.

Figueroa said, “fear took over,” and he drove home, but he returned to the crash site a short time later after realizing what he’d done. He spoke with police at the scene, who then detained him.

Figueroa turned himself in to police on Wednesday, July 23, after a warrant was issued following an investigation into the crash.

He was being held on a $100,000 bond, authorities said.

Krampitz, who went by the nickname Styx, was a preacher at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell and worked with law enforcement agencies and firefighters across the state to support first responders in crisis.

“He was a phenomenal guy,” said Liz Jones, administrative officer for the Cromwell Police Department at the time of the crash. “He would come and check on us anytime we needed him. He always gave great guidance.”

Krampitz was appointed as Connecticut State Police chaplain in 2008. Friends said it was a long and winding road to the role, but he enjoyed taking the scenic route.

Krampitz was a U.S. Army veteran and former Cheshire police officer before enrolling at Yale Divinity School and Hartford Seminary, where he received his Doctor of Ministry degree, state police said.

He is survived by his wife and five children.

