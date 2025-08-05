Kace Burwood, of Windsor Locks, died after being involved in a collision at the intersection of Mill Street and Berlin Street in Berlin around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police said Burwood suffered fatal injuries in the crash, while the other driver sustained only minor injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Berlin police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it to contact Officer Kennedy at 860-828-7080.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berlin and receive free news updates.