Fair 78°

SHARE

Kace Burwood Of Windsor Locks Killed In 2-Car Berlin Crash

A 40-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that also sent another person to the hospital, authorities said.

A police car with its lights flashing

A police car with its lights flashing

 Photo Credit: Stephen Picilaidis on Unsplash
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Kace Burwood, of Windsor Locks, died after being involved in a collision at the intersection of Mill Street and Berlin Street in Berlin around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police said Burwood suffered fatal injuries in the crash, while the other driver sustained only minor injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Berlin police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it to contact Officer Kennedy at 860-828-7080.

to follow Daily Voice Berlin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE