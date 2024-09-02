Illegal Street Race That Took Over Berlin Road Ends In Blown Tires, Handcuffs

Police in Hartford County were called to the Route 571 connector, Polish Legion Highway in Berlin very early Sunday, Sept. 1, Connecticut Police said.

Troopers found several vehicles trying to block off the road to hold an illegal underground street race there. Responders started to break up the revving racers before someone was hurt.

But some drivers refused to listen to the officers so police dropped spike sticks across the road, which blew out the tires of multiple vehicles, authorities said. Those cars were towed away.

New Haven County resident Kevin Correa-Martinez, 24, of Meriden, wound up in handcuffs after he refused police instructions and tried to escape, authorities said. After the spikes shredded his car tires, Correa-Martinez tried to run, but he lacked the speed to get away, police said.

Authorities charged him with multiple traffic violations like reckless driving and racing, Connecticut police said. He was released after posting a $10,000 bail, police said.

But he wasn't the only one having a bad night. Multiple others were cited for their involvement in the impromptu race.

They were:

Jeremiah Morrero, age 23, of Bridgeport

Alexander Crespo, age 34, of Bridgeport

Ivelis Valentin, age 27, of Bridgeport

Jezne Serrano, age 24, of Bridgeport

Lewis Colon, age 21, of Bridgeport

Jamileth Flores, 27, of New Haven

Some of their cars were victims of the spike strips, police said. They were given a court summons for a court date later this month.

