Light Rain 58°

SHARE

130 MPH: East Hartford Teen Tries To Vanish In High-Speed Chase, Fails, Cops Say

A teenager accused of reaching 130 miles per hour during a high-speed chase, driving without headlights at night, and using a "vanishing license plate" was arrested this week near his home, authorities said.

Kelvin Cao

Kelvin Cao

Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Kelvin Cao, 19, of East Hartford, faces several charges stemming from the chase in Berlin, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Police said they attempted to stop Cao on Route 9 in March, but he refused to pull over. Troopers say Cao made “several unsafe passing maneuvers around other traffic” and even “shut their lights off in the dark" to avoid capture.

Troopers ended the pursuit over public safety concerns. Despite Cao using a "vanishing plate" device, which concealed the rear license plate, investigators were able to identify him as the driver, police said.

Authorities used that information to locate Cao at his home. When troopers saw his vehicle leaving on Thursday, they stopped and arrested him nearby.

Cao was charged with failure to display a license plate, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, improper passing, failure to display lights, and reckless endangerment, according to troopers.

He was released on a $10,000 bond, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Berlin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE