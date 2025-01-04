'Tripledemic' Threat: Covid-19, Flu, RSV Surging This Season

COVID-19 cases are increasing nationwide, with the XEC variant—a mix of earlier Omicron strains—now accounting for about 45 percent of cases.

Symptoms include congestion, cough, fever, and fatigue, with the loss of taste and smell now less common.

Flu activity is high in most of the country. Since the start of the season, there have been more than 5.3 million illnesses, 63,000 hospitalizations, and 2,700 deaths, including 11 children.

RSV activity is particularly high among young children, leading to increased admissions in pediatric hospitals since November.

Health officials recommend the following to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses:

Vaccination: Annual flu vaccinations for everyone aged 6 months and older, plus COVID-19 boosters.

Hygiene Practices: Regular handwashing, avoiding face-touching, and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.

Avoiding Close Contact: Maintain distance from sick individuals and stay home when symptomatic.

Masking: In areas with high transmission rates, wear masks in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces.

For more information and updates, visit the CDC's Respiratory Illness Data Tracker.

