Popular Restaurant Chain To Place Surcharge On Each Egg Sold: Here's How Much

Poll What do you think is the main reason for soaring egg prices? Combination of bird flu outbreak and inflation Bird flu outbreak Biden Administration policies, actions Trump Administration policies, response Not sure Submit Vote View Results Current Results What do you think is the main reason for soaring egg prices? Combination of bird flu outbreak and inflation 33%

Bird flu outbreak 37%

Biden Administration policies, actions 12%

Trump Administration policies, response 17%

Not sure 2% Back to Vote

Regulars stopping in for their usual orders at Waffle House will soon notice a small but significant addition to their bill.

Waffle House, known for its affordable, around-the-clock breakfast offerings, is implementing a 50-cent surcharge per egg due to skyrocketing egg prices caused by an ongoing avian influenza outbreak.

The surcharge, which applies to all egg-based menu items, is what it calls a temporary measure as the chain navigates higher costs.

“Customers and restaurants are being forced to make difficult decisions," the company said in a statement to CNN.

Rather than raising overall menu prices, Waffle House, which has over 2,000 restaurants in 25 states, has opted to pass the cost along per egg, ensuring other menu staples remain affordable for customers.

The decision comes as egg prices have surged nationwide following a devastating outbreak of bird flu that has wiped out millions of egg-laying hens.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average cost of a dozen eggs reached $4.15 in December, more than double the price from a year ago.

With no end of shortages and rising prices in sight, anger and frustration are growing among consumers. What do you think is the main reason for soaring egg prices and shortages? Vote now in our Daily Voice poll.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Avon and receive free news updates.